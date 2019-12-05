|
|
BROCKWAY - Arthur Wayne Holt, 93, of St. Francis Drive, Bradford, and a lifelong Brockway resident, died on Friday (Nov. 29, 2019) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born on Oct. 29, 1926, in Shawmut, he was the son of the late Howard and Grace Shofstahl Holt. On July 5, 1947, he was married to Dora Raybuck, and she preceded him in death on June 6, 1986.
Retired, Art had been employed at Brockway Glass as a Trucker. He was a U.S. Navy World War II Veteran and was a member of Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion. Art was Protestant by faith. He enjoyed bicycling and walking, watching Nascar Racing, Pittsburgh Pirate Baseball, and playing cards.
He is survived by a daughter, Janet (James) Robinson, and a son, Randy (Melissa) Holt, both of Bradford; a son-in-law, Gary Troyan of Brockway; six grandchildren, Michael (Karen) Troyan, Brian (Nina) Troyan, Sheri (Thomas) Campion, Lori (Jason) Nuzzo, Marni Holt and Macey (Ranjit) Shyam; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he is also preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Troyan; four sisters, Mabel Weisner, Hazel Shugar, Betty Lindemuth and Jean Snyder; and a brother, Leonard Holt.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, December 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc., 1033 4th Avenue, Brockway, PA 15824. A Funeral Service will be held at noon also at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Trask officiating. Burial will follow in the Beechwoods Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Chapel Ridge, 200 St. Francis Drive, Bradford, PA 16701; or to the .
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019