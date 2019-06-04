Arthur S. "Peewee" Merritt, 67, of 116 Congress St., passed away on Thursday (May 30, 2019) at the Buffalo (N.Y.) General Hospital due to a battle with cancer.
He was born March 20, 1952, in Warren, to biological parents Helen Joan Jennings and Lester L. Bess and was raised by loving mother and father Stanley and Alice Holt.
He was a graduate of Bradford Area High School, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam War veteran having served from 1969-1971.
He is survived by four sisters, Tena (Mike) Garas, Patti (Matthew) Armstrong, Stacey (Willie) Finland and Andrea Mohr; two brothers, James Seeker and Brian (Tammy) Bess; three daughters, Nicole Merritt, Brandi (Bryan) Murphy and Amanda Merritt; eight grandchildren, Andrew Postlewait, Christopher Kaisharis, Thomas Kole Alcorn, Allison Goffeney, Branden Bednez, Elijah McGarry, Bryan Bednez and Alexis Goffeney.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Robert Merritt and one daughter Jill Merritt-Goffeney.
There will be a celebration of life ceremony at 1 p.m. today at the Grace Chapel Fellowship, 203 Rt. 446, Smethport.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the , 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830 or a .
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from June 4 to June 11, 2019