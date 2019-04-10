Arthur F. Owens Sr., 86, formerly of Farmers Valley, passed away Tuesday (April 9, 2019) at Bradford Manor.
|
At Art's request there will be no public services observed. Military honors will be accorded by the United States Navy and members of the American Legion Post 108 Honor Guard at Fairmount Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era on Apr. 10, 2019