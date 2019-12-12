|
|
SMETHPORT - Audrey Jean Martin, 88, of Smethport, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019) in the Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y.
She was born May 26, 1931, in Warren, a daughter of Frank and Ethel Anderson Williams.
On June 3, 1950, in EUB Church, Farmers Valley, she married Harry E. Martin Sr.
Mrs. Martin was a housewife tending to the needs of her family.
She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church and St. Luke's E.C.W. of Smethport and T.O.P.S. She also helped deliver Meals-On-Wheels with her husband.
She is survived by two sons, Harry E. (Kathryn) Martin Jr. of Eldred and Timothy (Melodie) Martin of Gifford; two daughters, Linda Johnson of Smethport and Phyllis (Thomas) George of Marion Center; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; four brothers, John, Glenn, Norman and Donald Williams, two sisters, Lila McLaughlin and Dorothy Manning; a close sister-in-law, Rhea Mae Williams; and many nieces and nephews, including Sharon, Ted, Tina, Lisa and Barb.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Michael E. Johnson in 1980, 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Smethport, with Deacon Deb Cavagnaro officiating. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Farmers Valley.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a .
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, 2019