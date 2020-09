HOMOSASSA, Fla. - Audrey JoAnn Harris Spry, 85, of Homosassa, formerly of Mount Jewett, Pa., passed away peacefully on Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020) surrounded by her loving family.Audrey was born Aug. 26, 1935, in Olean, N.Y. to parents Arthur and Dorothy Harris of Limestone, N.Y.On Jan. 10, 1954, she married James L. Spry.She enjoyed baking, quilting, gardening, and animals. In later years she created lovely paintings for family and friends.Audrey is survived by her loving family: Lorri (James) Kane of Louisville, Ky., Larry Spry of Little Valley, N.Y., James (Lori) Spry of Cross, S.C., and Stefanie (Danny) Julian of Homosassa; 11 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.She is predeceased by her husband James L. Spry and daughter Tammy M. Buck.Mom will be forever missed, deeply loved, and always held close to our hearts. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital . Services entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Fla.