SMETHPORT - Avery Michael Shavalier, infant, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (Nov. 4, 2020) in the Bradford Regional Medical Center, Bradford.
He was born June 28, 2020, in Pittsburgh, a son of Benjamin Shavalier and Tyler Knapp, both of Gifford.
In addition to his parents, Avery is survived by a sister, Evelynn C. Knapp; maternal grandparents, Lisa and David Knapp, both of Smethport; maternal great-grandmother, Betty Knapp of Crosby; maternal great-grandfather, Fred Collins of Gifford; paternal grandmother, Candy (Kevin McCracken) Robinson of Gifford; paternal grandfather, Wayne Shavalier of Port Allegany; paternal great-grandfather, Rick Shavalier of Port Allegany; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandmother, Elaine Shavalier and maternal great-grandmother, Ann Collins.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 9th, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Hilltop Baptist Church, Gifford, where funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. following the visitation with the Rev. Max Simms and the Rev. Jack Gregg, as officiants.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, 4401 Penn Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15224 (www.chp.edu
). Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.