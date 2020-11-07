1/
Avery Shavalier
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Avery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMETHPORT - Avery Michael Shavalier, infant, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (Nov. 4, 2020) in the Bradford Regional Medical Center, Bradford.
He was born June 28, 2020, in Pittsburgh, a son of Benjamin Shavalier and Tyler Knapp, both of Gifford.
In addition to his parents, Avery is survived by a sister, Evelynn C. Knapp; maternal grandparents, Lisa and David Knapp, both of Smethport; maternal great-grandmother, Betty Knapp of Crosby; maternal great-grandfather, Fred Collins of Gifford; paternal grandmother, Candy (Kevin McCracken) Robinson of Gifford; paternal grandfather, Wayne Shavalier of Port Allegany; paternal great-grandfather, Rick Shavalier of Port Allegany; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandmother, Elaine Shavalier and maternal great-grandmother, Ann Collins.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 9th, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Hilltop Baptist Church, Gifford, where funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. following the visitation with the Rev. Max Simms and the Rev. Jack Gregg, as officiants.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, 4401 Penn Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15224 (www.chp.edu). Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:00 PM
Hilltop Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Hilltop Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc. Smethport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved