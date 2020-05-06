B. Diana Janiszewski
SMETHPORT - B. Diana Janiszewski of North Open Brook Road passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday (May 5, 2020) from injuries sustained in an accident.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary by the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.

Published in The Bradford Era from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
