SMETHPORT - B. Diana Janiszewski of North Open Brook Road passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday (May 5, 2020) from injuries sustained in an accident.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary by the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 6 to May 8, 2020.