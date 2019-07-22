OLEAN, N.Y. - Barbara J. "Bobbie" Baker, 72, formerly of the Eldred, Pa., area, passed away on Friday (July 19, 2019) at the Olean General Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on July 12, 1947, in Olean, she was a daughter of Richard and Patricia Wilson Baker. She had attended Otto-Eldred High School and later received her certification to be a nurse's aid. Bobbie has resided in Olean for many years having been employed at Don's Tavern for many years and later at the Allegany Nursing Home and at the St. Stevens' Club in Olean as kitchen manager and cook.

She was a member of the St. Stevens Club, past member of the Pulaski Club, and was one of the first Go-Go dancers in the Olean Area with Little Richard and the Knights at the Cogswell in Portville. Bobbie had been active with SPCA fundraisers and in local softball, dart and bowling leagues and river regattas and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She loved camping at Bear Claw Campground with family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her special rescue dog "Bandit."

Surviving in addition to her companion of many years, Sam Veno, are her daughter, Bobbie (Guy Gifford) Hackett of Conway, S.C.; four grandchildren, Christopher Hackett, Kevin (Jamie) Hackett, Terry Rimer Jr. and Chad (Ashley) Rimer and six great-grandchildren; a brother, Daniel (Susan) Baker of Wrightsville, Ga.; three sisters, Debra (Terry) Vaughn of Eldred, Kathy "Kitch" Rever of Bartow, Fla., and Tracey (Butch) Farr of Eldred; her son-in-law, Terry Rimer of Bradford, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Harris and Mike Harris.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, where the funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Roger Laktash officiating. Burial will follow in Grimes Cemetery in Port Allegany, Pa.

Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com Published in The Bradford Era from July 22 to July 29, 2019