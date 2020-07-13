1/
Barbara Boothby
1949 - 2020
COUDERSPORT - Barbara J. "Barb" Cobb Boothby, 70, a longtime resident of Coudersport, passed away with her loving family by her side on Friday (July 10, 2020) in UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport after a short illness.
Born on Thursday, Oct. 27, 1949, in Coudersport, she was a daughter of Daniel Cobb and Norma Carpenter Cobb Nichols. In Shinglehouse, she married James E. "Jim" Boothby, who survives.
Barb was a graduate of Coudersport High School. She was employed by the Valley Convenience Store in Sweden Valley and was self-employed, having cleaned houses for many years. She also served as the steward of the Coudersport American Legion Post #192.
Barb was a 50 year member of the Coudersport American Legion Post 192 Ladies Auxiliary and was a member of the Wellsville Moose Lodge Chapter #248.
Surviving besides her husband are her mother of Coudersport; a son, Matt (Rosie) Dynda of Portland, Maine; three daughters, Barbie Adams of Sweden Valley, Charlene (Dean) Nelson of Genesee, and Roberta (Ward) Seeley of Little Falls, N.Y.; six grandchildren; four sisters, Norma (Brian) Pekarski of Coudersport, Danette (Thomas) McKinzie of Frackville, Gem (Adam) Gibbons of Gulfport, Miss., and Mary Belle (Joe) Martin of Erie; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, Barb was predeceased by three brothers, Raymond Cobb, Gene Cobb, and Craig Cobb.
A celebration of Barb's life will be held at the Coudersport American Legion Post #192 on a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Coudersport American Legion Auxiliary, 2 Buffalo Street, Coudersport, PA 16915.
Barb's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse,.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Barb, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in The Bradford Era from Jul. 13 to Jul. 20, 2020.
