Barbara K. "Cookie" Gorby, 79, formerly of 64 High St., passed away at her daughter's residence on Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2020) with her family by her side.
Born on Aug. 8, 1941, in Coleville, she was a daughter of the late Jess Fred and Erma (Raught) Zone Harris. She was a graduate of Sheffield High School and had attended college.
On Dec. 29, 1987, in Clarksburg, W.Va., she married Luther Dale Gorby, who preceded her in death in 2007.
Barb was a bartender at the Star Restaurant for 30 years. She enjoyed music and loved to play the piano, organ, and accordion.
She is survived by five daughters, Barbara Floyd of Lewis Run, Erma (James) Cox of Warren, Joyce (Kevin) Caldwell, Naomi Smith, and Stacy (Dave) Skaggs, all of Bradford; three sons, Randy (Katrina) Mihalko of Shinnston, W.Va., Doyle (Lisa) Harris Sr., and Darel Mihalko, all of Bradford; one sister, Arline Lewis of Aliquippa; one brother, Gayle (Bonnie) Harris of Georgetown; 20 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Luther; two brothers, Robert and Doyle; two sisters, Virginia and Louise; granddaughter, Starletta; grandson, Joshua; son-in-law, Michael Floyd; and brother-in-law, Buck Lewis.
Friends will be received on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Home Inc. on South Ave. At 5 p.m., funeral services will be held with the Rev. Max Miller, retired United Methodist Minister, officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com