Barbara I Hallock, 73, of Olean, N.Y., formerly of Mount Alton, and Bradford, passed away Sunday (Aug. 4, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital, in Cuba, N.Y.
Born Nov. 30, 1945, in Bradford, she is the adopted daughter of Stanley Holt in Arizona, and the late Alice Holt.
On July 28, 1962, in Bradford, she married Bruce A. Hallock Sr., who preceded her in death on Nov. 14, 2002.
Surviving are two grandchildren, Brandon M. Hallock and Telicia Y. Hallock, both of Olean, N.Y.; two great-grandchildren, Layla Hallock and Liam Maine; one aunt, Kathy (Tom) Mott of Jamestown, N.Y.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband, and one son and daughter-in-law Bruce A. (Tekla) Hallock Jr.
Funeral services will be held in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. privately for family members only, with the Rev. Jim Gutting, senior associate, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials if desired may be made to the SPCA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era on Aug. 6, 2019
