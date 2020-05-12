KANE - Barbara Ellen Jones, 87, formerly of 13 Hemlock Ave., Kane, died early Saturday evening (May 9, 2020) at the Lutheran Home at Kane.
Born Nov. 14, 1932, in Union City, she was the daughter of Alfred and Harriette Ward Clark. On May 2, 1952 in Union City, she married Milton Laverne Jones, who died in May of 2019.
Barbara served in the U.S. Air Force as a Link Trainer for pilots during the Korean War. She was a member of the Kane Free Methodist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, a leader of Children's Youth for Christ and the Women's Missionary Fellowship.
She is survived by daughters Penny (Bruce) Duncan of Kane and Amy (Jason Murphy) Jones Rice of Centerville; a son Milton L. (Maria) Jones Jr. of Kane; grandchildren Joy Emer, Molly Bush, Tasha Linton, Kammi and Brooke Jones, Levi and Jacob Jones and Rachael and Hannah Jones; and great-grandchildren Kayla Bush-Bond, Hayley Bush, Leigha and Alyssa Bush, Olivia Emer and Miles Linton, plus a great-great-grandson Kylo Bush-Bond.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Alfred Clark Jr. and Donald Clark.
A COVID-restricted service will be held at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. on Thursday at 1 p.m. with the Rev. John Bush Jr., officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kane Free Methodist Church, P.O. Box 20, Kane, PA 16735, or to the The Gideons International, P.O .Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
The service will be live-streamed and recorded on the funeral home's FaceBook page https://www.facebook.com/RonaldMcDonaldIIFuneralHomeInc/live/
Published in The Bradford Era from May 12 to May 18, 2020.