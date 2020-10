Or Copy this URL to Share

SHINHLEHOUSE - Barbara W. Press, 84, of Vestal, N.Y., formerly of Ithaca, N.Y., Dansville, N.Y., Liberty, N.Y., and Shinglehouse, passed away in her home with her loving family by her side on Monday (Oct. 12, 2020) after ongoing health issues.

Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



