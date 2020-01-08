|
Barbara J. Price, 85, of 554 South Kendall Ave., Bradford, passed away Monday (Jan. 6, 2020) at Absolute Care of East Aurora, N.Y.
Born on July 20, 1934, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late John and Helen Rink Cuneen Sr.
On Sept. 24, 1971, in New Hudson, N.Y., she married Thomas Price, who passed away on April 21, 2005.
She was a member of St. Bernard Church of Bradford.
She was a 1952 graduate of St. Bernard High School.
She was employed at Olsens Departments Store as a buyer and manager, and later at Zippo Manufacturing for over 40 years.
Barb served on a number of boards and associations including, president of the McKean County Association for Mentally Challenged Citizens of McKean County, Special Olympics, Girl Scout leader, served on the Bradford Area School Board, and the McKean-Elk-and Cameron County Mental Health Board.
Surviving are two daughters Mary Lynne Berlin of Hamburg, N.Y., and Peggy Sitarcahuk-Price of Bradford; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Berlin; one sister, Ellen Wesolowski; two nephews, Master Sgt. Norman Wesolawski and Ronald Wesolawski.
Friends are invited to call on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church in Bradford, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jim Gutting, senior associate, as celebrant.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Future's Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020