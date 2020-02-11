|
|
Barbara J. Price, 85, of South Kendall Avenue., Bradford, passed away Jan. 6, 2020, in East Aurora, N.Y.
Friends are reminded on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m., family will receive friends in St. Bernard Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as celebrant.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020