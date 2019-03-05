Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Sera. View Sign

Barbara A. Sera, 77, of 38 Lorana Ave., Bradford, passed away Sunday (March 3, 2019) peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at The Bradford Manor.

Born Feb. 21, 1942, in DuBois, she was a daughter of the late William Raymond and Ione Pearl Wells Allen.

On Jan. 22, 1966, in Bradford, she married Barrie W. Sera, who survives.

Barbara was a 1960 graduate of Bradford High School. After high school she worked for Bell Telephone Co. In the late '60s she attended the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

From 1982 until 2016 she was a home health care worker, caring for the sick and elderly in Bradford.

Barb was an active member at the Derrick City Seventh Day Adventist Church. She was an avid reader.

Surviving, in addition to her husband Barrie of 53 years, are one daughter, Molly (Charles) Isaman, two sons, Brady Sera and Brent (Cheri) Sera, and one sister, Sharon (Terry) Mott, all of Bradford; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Brian Sera; and one sister, Carol Louise Allen.

Private services will be held for family in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. with the Rev. Lynn Gatz, pastor of the Derrick City Seventh Day Adventist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seventh Day Adventist Church, Derrick Road, Derrick City.

