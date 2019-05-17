Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Spencer. View Sign Service Information Switzer Funeral Home 77 Willow St Port Allegany , PA 16743 (814)-642-2363 Send Flowers Obituary

PORT ALLEGANY - Barbara Spencer, 81, a lifetime resident of Port Allegany, died Wednesday (May 15, 2019) at UPMC Hamot, Erie.

Born on March 28, 1938, the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Stone, Barbara was so much to so many. Words cannot accurately capture the impact Barbara left behind. She was driven by a deep desire to care for her family, friends, neighbors, community members, and pets. Whether she was lending a hand to a stranger or raising her children and grandchildren, she approached everyone she knew with love and concern.

Barbara redefined the term "homemaker." She opened her home and her heart to anyone in need. Barbara was an avid environmentalist supporting the Boy Scouts of America, Adopt-A-Highway, and recycling programs. Her love for the environment also drove her engagement with the Canoe Place Fish & Game Club, as well as her fondness of hunting, fishing, flowers, and all that nature had to offer. In addition, she was actively involved with animal rights, rabies clinics, and fostered many at-risk animals. Barbara was very proud of her own pets as well-Buddy, China, Mikey, Tigger, Twinkles, and Cocoa.

She loved taking walks, gardening, spending time with family, talking on the phone, helping at the Smethport firehall, and going to yard sales with her daughter-always looking for the best deals. Whether she was grocery shopping, attending an event at school, or getting a hot chocolate from Sheetz, no one was a stranger to Barb. She wanted to know how you were doing and share how she was. With all of her undertakings, she never once complained.

When many people think of Barb Spencer, they think hardworking, which she was. But her work ethic came from her love for all of those around her. She will be looking down on all of us, smiling at the legacy she left behind. Barbara did not know the meaning of the word quit-heaven will be a better place.

She is survived by her six children, a son, Donald (Karen) Spencer; five daughters, Donna Howard, Karen (Jack) Jones, Diane (Jason) Bird, Stephanie (Matthew) Kio, and Tracey Spencer; one brother, Gordon Stone; her 16 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Earl Spencer; son, Ronald Spencer; sister, Maryann Kubo; brother, David Stone; as well as her parents, Paul and Mary Stone.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Saturday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 8 p.m., with the Rev. James Kazimer, pastor of the First Church of God, Eldred, officiating. Burial will be in Grimes Cemetery, Port Allegany.

Memorial gifts can be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Avenue, Bradford, PA 16701.

