Or Copy this URL to Share

SHINGLEHOUSE - Barbara Jean Yagle, 93, of Shinglehouse, passed away peacefully on Monday (Sept. 28, 2020) at Lakeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Smethport, having moved there recently from her home in Shinglehouse, where she had lived for over 30 years.

Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store