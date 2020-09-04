1/1
Beatrice Ennis
SMETHPORT - Beatrice A. Ennis, 73, of Smethport, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 1, 2020) in UPMC-Hamot, Erie.
She was born Dec. 30, 1946 in Punxsutawney, a daughter of Raymond and Mabel Fleming Wazelle. On Jan. 23, 1986, in Smethport, she married Eugene A. Ennis, who died Sept. 2, 2008.
Mrs. Ennis attended Limestone, NY schools and was employed by Bradford Regional Medical Center with the billing department.
Her life revolved around her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters: Lisa A. (Lance) Murphy of Frewsburg, NY and Kristi L. (Chris Laktash) Billyard of Smethport; two sons: Paul (Tammy) Ennis of Albion and Scott (Susan) Ennis of Jim Thorpe; nine grandchildren: Brandon (Shelly) Pierce, Scott (Shyanna) Billyard, Casey (Rayna) Billyard, Kaitlyn Billyard, Lucas Laktash, and Conner, Nikki, Tyler and McKenna Ennis; four great-granddaughters; three sisters, Cindy (Ted) Heimbach of Broken Arrow, OK, Rae Ellen (Mike) Babiak of Decatur, TX, and Amy (Chris) Farrow of Kane; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Julia Marie Ennis in 1988, and one sister, Carolyn Gail Wazelle in 1963.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org). Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Smethport.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sep. 4 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
