Becky Gonzalez, 65, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Bradford, passed away Monday (March 2, 2020) at her residence.
Born Oct. 27, 1954, in Augusta, Ga., she was a daughter of the late Russell E. and Janice I. Golden Coy. She was a 1972 graduate of Bradford High School.
On Jan. 16, 1992, in Bradford, she married Robert M. Gonzalez who died April 18, 2017.
Becky had worked at the SPCA, and later as a technician for Dr. McNeil at the McKean County Animal Hospital. She loved to paint murals, sew, and knit. Her love for animals was immense.
Surviving is one daughter, Katie C. (Kevin) Lorson of Dayton, Ohio; one son, Adam (Catherine) Seeker of El Paso, Texas; 7 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, husband, one brother Russell L. "Larry" Coy, two sisters, Kendra Coy Combs and infant Virginia.
Friends are invited to attend a service on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes, 372 East Main St., with the Rev. W. LeRoy Beckes officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions, if desired may be made to the SPCA.
