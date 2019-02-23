Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Becky Rickleffs. View Sign

OLEAN, N.Y. - Becky "Bea" Sambroia Rickleffs of Port Allegany, Pa., passed away Thursday (Feb. 14, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.

She was born Aug. 22, 1952, in Bradford, Pa.

Becky was born and raised in Bradford, and graduated from Bradford Area High School in 1970. She was a member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church.

She was a phenomenal chef at Togi's Old Barn and Cavellero's restaurants. She enjoyed entering chili cook-offs in which she had won first place a couple of times. She resided in Ohio for a few years before she came back to Port Allegany to live until her death.

Becky is survived by her sister Diane "Sam, Toosie" Sambroia and sister-in-law Susan Mast, her nephew Timmy Simons, and cousins Sammy Slocum and Nariza Bottone.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Madelyn Bottone Sambroia and Guy Angelo Sambroia, her sister Kim Renzel, and husband Tom Masters.

Becky was an inspiration to so many people. The love she had for her family and pets was immeasurable. Her laugh was contagious. She was a beautiful and compassionate woman. She had a heart of gold. She will be missed everyday.

Donations in memory of Becky would be appreciated to a Humane Society or a Pet and Rescue Foundation.

