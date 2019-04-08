Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bella Nelson. View Sign



Born Nov. 23, 1924, in McKinley Station, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Lenora Galmish Thom. On June 23, 1947, in Kane, she married Floyd Nelson, who preceded her in death in 2004.

Bella was a member of Emmanuel Mission Church, where she held several different offices. She was a Sunday school teacher for many years and was an active member of Church Women United. She had worked at

Surviving are two daughters, Nancy (Craig) Rudolph of Kane and Karin (Randy) Schatz of Emporium; a son, Paul Nelson of Kane; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Bella was preceded in death by two brothers; four sisters; and a grandson, Chad Schatz.

Friends will be received at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc. from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, when services will follow with the Rev. Frank T. Eppley, pastor of Emmanuel Mission Church, officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Mission Church, 102 Biddle Street, Kane, PA 16735; or to a .

Online condolences can be expressed at

KANE - Bella M. Nelson, 94, formerly of Janeway Street and 130 Greeves St., passed away Tuesday (April 2, 2019) at the Lutheran Home at Kane.Born Nov. 23, 1924, in McKinley Station, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Lenora Galmish Thom. On June 23, 1947, in Kane, she married Floyd Nelson, who preceded her in death in 2004.Bella was a member of Emmanuel Mission Church, where she held several different offices. She was a Sunday school teacher for many years and was an active member of Church Women United. She had worked at Smith Lab and Houston Electronics and had co-owned a grocery store with her husband, Floyd.Surviving are two daughters, Nancy (Craig) Rudolph of Kane and Karin (Randy) Schatz of Emporium; a son, Paul Nelson of Kane; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband and parents, Bella was preceded in death by two brothers; four sisters; and a grandson, Chad Schatz.Friends will be received at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc. from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, when services will follow with the Rev. Frank T. Eppley, pastor of Emmanuel Mission Church, officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Mission Church, 102 Biddle Street, Kane, PA 16735; or to a .Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com. Funeral Home Cummings Funeral Home Inc.

151 Greeves Street

Kane , PA 16735

(814) 837-8370 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations