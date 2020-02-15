|
|
COUDERSPORT - Berdena A. "Birdie" Knickerbocker, 90, a lifelong resident of Coudersport, passed away in her home with her loving daughters by her side on Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020) after a long illness.
Born on Saturday, Aug. 17, 1929, in Coudersport, she was a daughter of William and Dorothy White Russell. On Sept. 6, 1947, in Portville, N.Y., she married Myrl Knickerbocker, who passed away on May 19, 2018.
Berdena was a graduate of Coudersport High School. She was employed as a machine operator at Pure Carbon in Coudersport. Berdena, along with her husband, owned and operated Knickerbocker Wallpaper and Wall Covering in Coudersport.
Berdena was an accomplished seamstress. She loved to cook and clean, and loved to watch and feed the wildlife that visited her backyard. Her greatest love was her family.
Surviving are a son, Ronald M. Knickerbocker of Eureka, Calif.; two daughters, Brenda M.(Ray) Ruiz of Monroe Township, N.J. and Shelly J. (Keith) Baker of Columbia Station, Ohio; five grandchildren, Lee A. Knickerbocker, Raegan Ruiz, Raymond Ruiz, ReAnna Ruiz, and Keith "K.C." Baker; seven great-grandchildren, Savannah, Ivy, Brylee, Liberty, Blakely, Alexa, and Nathan; two brothers, Richard Russell of Coudersport and Gary Russell of Richmond Hts, Ga.: and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Berdena was predeceased by a granddaughter, Stephanie Baker; two sisters, Nancy and Betty; and two brothers, William and Gifford Russell.
Currently there are no services planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Berdena's name may be made to the Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association, 122 East Second Street, Coudersport, PA 16915.
Berdena's family has entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Berdena, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2020