Home

POWERED BY

Services
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Resources
More Obituaries for Berdena Knickerbocker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Berdena Knickerbocker


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Berdena Knickerbocker Obituary
COUDERSPORT - Berdena A. "Birdie" Knickerbocker, 90, a lifelong resident of Coudersport, passed away in her home with her loving daughters by her side on Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020) after a long illness.
Born on Saturday, Aug. 17, 1929, in Coudersport, she was a daughter of William and Dorothy White Russell. On Sept. 6, 1947, in Portville, N.Y., she married Myrl Knickerbocker, who passed away on May 19, 2018.
Berdena was a graduate of Coudersport High School. She was employed as a machine operator at Pure Carbon in Coudersport. Berdena, along with her husband, owned and operated Knickerbocker Wallpaper and Wall Covering in Coudersport.
Berdena was an accomplished seamstress. She loved to cook and clean, and loved to watch and feed the wildlife that visited her backyard. Her greatest love was her family.
Surviving are a son, Ronald M. Knickerbocker of Eureka, Calif.; two daughters, Brenda M.(Ray) Ruiz of Monroe Township, N.J. and Shelly J. (Keith) Baker of Columbia Station, Ohio; five grandchildren, Lee A. Knickerbocker, Raegan Ruiz, Raymond Ruiz, ReAnna Ruiz, and Keith "K.C." Baker; seven great-grandchildren, Savannah, Ivy, Brylee, Liberty, Blakely, Alexa, and Nathan; two brothers, Richard Russell of Coudersport and Gary Russell of Richmond Hts, Ga.: and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Berdena was predeceased by a granddaughter, Stephanie Baker; two sisters, Nancy and Betty; and two brothers, William and Gifford Russell.
Currently there are no services planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Berdena's name may be made to the Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association, 122 East Second Street, Coudersport, PA 16915.
Berdena's family has entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Berdena, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Berdena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -