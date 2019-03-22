Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SMETHPORT - Bernard Charles Nick, 94, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday (March 19, 2019) in New London, Conn.

He was born in Lucinda on Jan. 2, 1925 to Robert Ambrose Nick and Mary Margaret Wolbert Nick. He married Verna Anne Troupe on Nov. 26, 1949, and they had eight children.

Bernie was the fourth of 12 children and strongly believed in the importance of family. He enlisted in the United States

In 1969 the family moved to Willingboro, N.J. and eventually to Stafford Springs, Conn., where the Nicks resided for many years before Bernie and Verna settled in Stonington, Conn.

Bernie had many interests and hobbies. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time working outside. He also loved watching golf and UConn basketball. Bernie loved to play cards and was especially adept at euchre, pinochle, and bridge. Bernie mostly enjoyed being with family and celebrating life with the occasional glass of wine. He also possessed a deep and abiding faith in God and was very active in Saint Edwards church in Stafford Springs, serving as an usher, reader, and an officer with the Saint Edward's Knights of Columbus.

Bernie was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Verna, of Stonington; daughter, Susan (Tom) Zimecki of Delanco, N.J.; daughter Beth (John) of North Stonington, Conn.; daughter Frances Graham of Stafford Springs; daughter Jill (Rick) Hower of Delanco; son Randy Nick of Broad Brook, Conn.; son Matthew (Lucy) Nick of Stonington; son Brian (Pamela) Nick of Suffield, Conn.; and son Joel (Cindy) Nick of Middlefield, Conn. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Danielle (Dwayne) Fennimore; Thaddeus (Julie) Zimecki; Ann Elizabeth (Joe) Tyler; Taylor Craig; Phillip Graham; Luis (Vanessa) Graham; Daniela Alzate–Molina; Eva Nick; Lukas Nick; Alexandra Nick; Elizabeth Nick; and six great-grandchildren.

As one of 12 siblings, Bernie is survived by brothers William (Mary) Nick, Earl (Polly) Nick; John (Pam) Nick; his sister Connie (Don) Switzer; a sister-in-law, Nancy Nick; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Bernie died as he lived; loved by his large family and many friends. He will be sorely missed by all but we are reassured knowing he is at peace with God.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 2 Bank St., Smethport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, at St. Elizabeth Church, Smethport, with the Rev. Vincent P. Cieslewicz, pastor as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Smethport.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to (

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

