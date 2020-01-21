|
EMLENTON - Bertha J. Clark, 91, of Whitehall Road, Emlenton, went to be with the Lord Saturday evening (Jan. 18, 2020) at Shippenville Healthcare.
Bertha was born near Kittanning, Armstrong Co., on June 1, 1928. She was the daughter of the late James H. Johns and Carrie Bell Crissman Johns Deavers. Bertha was raised by her maternal grandparents, James and Bertha Wolfe Crissman. She was of the Protestant Faith and had attended New Zion E.C. Church in Emlenton. Bertha enjoyed fishing, card playing and word search. She did housekeeping in the Emlenton area and retired in 1993 following more than 25 years of service in the housekeeping department of Oil City Hospital. She was married in Apollo on Aug. 20, 1943, to Billy G. Clark. Mr. Clark preceded her in death on Oct. 3, 1993.
She is survived by two sons, Arthur Dale (Ruby) Clark of Bradford, and Terry Lynn Clark of Venus. Also surviving are two brothers, Willard and Orville Deavers; three sisters, Joan Deavers, Kay Baker, and Bonnie Collins; 10 grandchildren, Shelly Deitz, Leslie (Clyde) Mott, Jerry (Vonnie) Clark, Amy (Ralph) Barger and Belinda Huber, all of Bradford, Nelson (Lisa) Cotherman of Knox, Steven (companion Diane Shaw) Cotherman of Palm Bay, Fla., James (Darlene) Cotherman of Emlenton, Jennifer (Jamie) Delaney and Heather (George) Hall, all of Franklin; 23 great-grandchildren, as well as a number of great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Orville Deavers Sr.; her daughter, Connie Lee Cotherman; a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Clark; and siblings, Lawrence, Fred, Joseph, Cora and Dora Mae.
Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 1-2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Eric Mitchell, pastor of Park Hill First Church of God, Parker, officiating. Interment will be in the Emlenton Cemetery.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020