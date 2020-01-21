Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hile Funeral Home Inc
1204 Kerr Ave
Emlenton, PA 16373
(724) 867-0023
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Hile Funeral Home Inc
1204 Kerr Ave
Emlenton, PA 16373
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Hile Funeral Home Inc
1204 Kerr Ave
Emlenton, PA 16373
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Clark


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Clark Obituary
EMLENTON - Bertha J. Clark, 91, of Whitehall Road, Emlenton, went to be with the Lord Saturday evening (Jan. 18, 2020) at Shippenville Healthcare.
Bertha was born near Kittanning, Armstrong Co., on June 1, 1928. She was the daughter of the late James H. Johns and Carrie Bell Crissman Johns Deavers. Bertha was raised by her maternal grandparents, James and Bertha Wolfe Crissman. She was of the Protestant Faith and had attended New Zion E.C. Church in Emlenton. Bertha enjoyed fishing, card playing and word search. She did housekeeping in the Emlenton area and retired in 1993 following more than 25 years of service in the housekeeping department of Oil City Hospital. She was married in Apollo on Aug. 20, 1943, to Billy G. Clark. Mr. Clark preceded her in death on Oct. 3, 1993.
She is survived by two sons, Arthur Dale (Ruby) Clark of Bradford, and Terry Lynn Clark of Venus. Also surviving are two brothers, Willard and Orville Deavers; three sisters, Joan Deavers, Kay Baker, and Bonnie Collins; 10 grandchildren, Shelly Deitz, Leslie (Clyde) Mott, Jerry (Vonnie) Clark, Amy (Ralph) Barger and Belinda Huber, all of Bradford, Nelson (Lisa) Cotherman of Knox, Steven (companion Diane Shaw) Cotherman of Palm Bay, Fla., James (Darlene) Cotherman of Emlenton, Jennifer (Jamie) Delaney and Heather (George) Hall, all of Franklin; 23 great-grandchildren, as well as a number of great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Orville Deavers Sr.; her daughter, Connie Lee Cotherman; a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Clark; and siblings, Lawrence, Fred, Joseph, Cora and Dora Mae.
Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 1-2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Eric Mitchell, pastor of Park Hill First Church of God, Parker, officiating. Interment will be in the Emlenton Cemetery.
For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -