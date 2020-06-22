Bertha Pekarski
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COUDERSPORT - Bertha M. Pekarski, 88, a lifelong resident of Coudersport, passed away in her home with her loving family by her side on Friday, June 19, 2020, following a short illness.
Born on Saturday, February 6, 1932, in Wharton, she was a daughter of Earl W. and Mildred V. Reed Mahon.
On June 8, 1951, in Coudersport, she married Robert M. "Bob" Pekarski, who passed away on Nov. 5, 2015.
Bertha was a graduate of Austin High School, Class of 1949. She was a loving wife and devoted mother who raised her children, doted upon her grandchildren, and was always cracking jokes. She enjoyed crocheting, watching Hallmark movies, and baking pies,
especially rhubarb, for friends and family. Her greatest joy came from taking care of family and those around her. She was a devout Catholic and a strong believer of her faith. She was employed for a short time as a cook in the deli at the former Market Basket, which later became Jubilee, in Coudersport.
Bertha was a member of St. Eulalia Catholic Church in Coudersport. She was a dedicated life member of the Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, where she had served as president; she was a member and past president of the Tri-County Fireman's Association of Pennsylvania; and a life member of the State Fireman's Association.
Surviving are four children, Karen S. (Stacy) Ruter, Linda M. Pekarski, and Judy L. (Roger) Bauer, all of Coudersport, Robert M. (Tracey Green) Pekarski of Eldred; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara A. (Karl) Buchholtz of Lewisburg; a brother, Earl W. (Rebecca) Mahon, Jr. of Wharton; and several
nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Bertha was predeceased by a daughter, Loretta M.
(Randy) Franklin; and an infant son.
Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the gathering space of St. Eulalia Catholic Church, Coudersport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. in St. Eulalia Catholic Church with Father James Campbell, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Sweden Hill Cemetery, Coudersport.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cole Memorial Home Health and Hospice, 102-108 South Main Street, Coudersport, PA 16915; to St. Eulalia Catholic Church, 6 East Maple Street, Coudersport, PA 16915; and St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Bertha's family has entrusted her care to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Bertha, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 22 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Eulalia Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved