COUDERSPORT - Bertha M. Pekarski, 88, a lifelong resident of Coudersport, passed away in her home with her loving family by her side on Friday, June 19, 2020, following a short illness.
Born on Saturday, February 6, 1932, in Wharton, she was a daughter of Earl W. and Mildred V. Reed Mahon.
On June 8, 1951, in Coudersport, she married Robert M. "Bob" Pekarski, who passed away on Nov. 5, 2015.
Bertha was a graduate of Austin High School, Class of 1949. She was a loving wife and devoted mother who raised her children, doted upon her grandchildren, and was always cracking jokes. She enjoyed crocheting, watching Hallmark movies, and baking pies,
especially rhubarb, for friends and family. Her greatest joy came from taking care of family and those around her. She was a devout Catholic and a strong believer of her faith. She was employed for a short time as a cook in the deli at the former Market Basket, which later became Jubilee, in Coudersport.
Bertha was a member of St. Eulalia Catholic Church in Coudersport. She was a dedicated life member of the Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, where she had served as president; she was a member and past president of the Tri-County Fireman's Association of Pennsylvania; and a life member of the State Fireman's Association.
Surviving are four children, Karen S. (Stacy) Ruter, Linda M. Pekarski, and Judy L. (Roger) Bauer, all of Coudersport, Robert M. (Tracey Green) Pekarski of Eldred; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara A. (Karl) Buchholtz of Lewisburg; a brother, Earl W. (Rebecca) Mahon, Jr. of Wharton; and several
nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Bertha was predeceased by a daughter, Loretta M.
(Randy) Franklin; and an infant son.
Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the gathering space of St. Eulalia Catholic Church, Coudersport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. in St. Eulalia Catholic Church with Father James Campbell, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Sweden Hill Cemetery, Coudersport.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cole Memorial Home Health and Hospice, 102-108 South Main Street, Coudersport, PA 16915; to St. Eulalia Catholic Church, 6 East Maple Street, Coudersport, PA 16915; and St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Bertha's family has entrusted her care to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Bertha, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 22 to Jun. 29, 2020.