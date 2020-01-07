|
|
NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. - Love, family, devotion, honor, and pure unadulterated strength are the words which best described BethAnn Nick Craig. On Sunday (Dec. 29, 2019) the second eldest daughter of Verna and Bernard Nick passed away unexpectedly in her home at the age of 67.
Born on Nov. 19, 1952, in Fort Wayne, Ind., Beth spent the early years of her life in northwestern Pennsylvania before graduating from Rutgers University with a degree in Spanish. Over the course of her life as an adult Beth accomplished many things including becoming one of the first bilingual teachers in Hartford, Conn., and earning a Master's degree in Education from the University of Hartford while simultaneously studying martial arts. She often expressed extreme pride in herself for having earned multiple black belts in Tae Kwon Do, Tae Kwon Do American Moo Duk Kwon, Aikido Hambu, and Aikido Hiriki. Although these were serious accomplishments, she was able to joke with family about the fact that her hands could be registered as deadly weapons.
She is survived by the love of her life, husband John H. Craig, whom she married on Jan. 31, 1988, and daughter Taylor A. Craig. Beth also leaves behind seven brothers and sisters and their families as well as the family which she chose to adopt into her heart.
In accordance with her wishes Beth's ashes will be interred in her family's plot in Smethport, Pa. A private wake will be held for her loved ones.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020