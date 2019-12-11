|
Bette J. Colligan, 91, formerly of 235 Bolivar Drive, passed away Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born March 13, 1928, in Warren, she was a daughter of the late John and Agnes Suter Olson.
On Nov. 18, 1950, in St. Bernard Church, she married James E. "Bim" Colligan, who preceded her in death on Dec. 29, 2012.
Bette was a member of St. Bernard Church, Red Hats, the Women's Literary Club and Pine Acres Country Club. She enjoyed wintering in Florida with her husband and later her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving is one daughter, Karin M. Colligan of Jamestown, N.Y.; three sons, James P. (Melissa Gae) Colligan of Bradford, Timothy F. Colligan of Harrisonburg, Va., and Daniel J. (Jennifer) Colligan of Gallatin, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Erin Colligan (Michael) Lee, Benjamin (Cecilia) Colligan, Josh Shaw, and Brett Shaw, several great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sisters, Vivian McArthur and Maxine McCoy.
Friends are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in St. Bernard Church with the Rev. Jim Gutting, Senior Associate, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Bernard Church, Futures Inc., Bradford Public Library or a .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019