Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
(814)362-6643
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Bailey


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Bailey Obituary
Betty Bailey, 65, of Bradford, passed away on Monday (Jan. 13, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born Feb. 26, 1954, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late George and Beatrice Bailey.
Betty enjoyed listening to music, watching TV, drinking pop and voicing her opinion.
She is survived by one sister, Bonnie (Robert) Gulliford of Bradford, several nieces, nephews and grandnephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.
Friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ron Frazier of Olean Revival Center, officiating.
Burial will be in the Grimes Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -