Betty Bailey, 65, of Bradford, passed away on Monday (Jan. 13, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born Feb. 26, 1954, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late George and Beatrice Bailey.
Betty enjoyed listening to music, watching TV, drinking pop and voicing her opinion.
She is survived by one sister, Bonnie (Robert) Gulliford of Bradford, several nieces, nephews and grandnephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.
Friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ron Frazier of Olean Revival Center, officiating.
Burial will be in the Grimes Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, 2020