Betty J. Benner, 83, formerly of 657 Bolivar Drive, passed away Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) at her residence on Williams Street.
Born July 3, 1936, in Coalport, she was a daughter of the late Chalmer and Martha Thomishisky Kline.
On April 11, 1955, in Winchester, Va., she married Gary L. Benner, who preceded her in death on March 22, 1998.
Betty was employed at Corning Glass for 10 years and for 15 years at Zippo Manufacturing Company. She also waitressed at Togis, Gino's, and the Pennhills Club.
She enjoyed playing rummy but loved going to bingo. She also loved cheering and watching her kids' football games on Sunday, and spending time with family.
Surviving are three daughters, Rhonda (Dan) Bunce of Lewis Run, Deborah (Kelly) Kirk of Custer City and Sheri (Dennis Morelli) Benner of Bradford; two sons, Jeffrey Benner of Bradford and Timothy (Jamie) Benner of Bradford; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vernetta Lego of Altoona, and Anna Mae (Alvin) Davis of Leudcadia, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter Sharon Benner in 1956, one grandson Danny Benner, two sisters, and two brothers.
Friends may call from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where funeral and committal services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with the Rev. Jay Tennies, pastor of the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2019