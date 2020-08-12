KANE - Betty L. Boutelle, 78, formerly of Lewis Run, died Tuesday morning (Aug. 11, 2020) at the Lutheran Home at Kane.
Born Aug. 13, 1941, in Erie, she was the daughter of Hiram and Mary Hannold VanGuilder.
Betty had worked at Sylvania in Warren, and enjoyed Bingo and visiting the casinos.
Surviving are sisters, Mildred Smith and Helen Dobbs, both of Kane, and Lois Grimm of Liberty, N.Y.
Preceding her in death, besides her parents, are sisters, Patricia Allegretto and Hazel Walton.
Interment of her cremated remains will be private in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com