Betty D. Denning, 70, died Sunday (May 12, 2019) at the Lutheran Home at Kane.
Born July 4, 1948, in Bradford, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Betty (Denning) Denning. Betty attended Bradford High School.
On March 21, 1988, in Limestone, N.Y., she married Duane D. Denning, who died June 27, 2006.
Surviving are five daughters, Kathleen McCauley of Venice, Fla., Christine Keane of Marshburg, Cindi Wineberg of Novelty, Ohio, Chelsy Eastman of Ludlow and Leah Denning of Indiana, Pa.; one son, Johathon Denning of Ludlow; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
There will be no public services observed. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials if desired, may be made to a .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era on May 15, 2019