Betty Donachy
1932 - 2020
ST. MARYS - Betty Donachy, 88, of 129 Poplar Road, St. Marys, passed away Thursday (Oct. 15, 2020) at Pinecrest Manor.
She was born June 26, 1932, in Bradford, daughter of the late Milford Hullihen and Leah Van Houtte Hullihen Grasser. She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys High School, Class of 1950, graduating as Valedictorian of her class. Betty will always be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
On June 28, 1952, in the Sacred Heart Church, Betty married her high school sweetheart, John E. "Jack" Donachy, who survives. She is also survived by two daughters, Karen (Merle) Russo of East Liverpool, Ohio, and Anne (Clark) Pearson of St. Marys; two sons, Stephen (Sue Schlimm) Donachy of St. Marys and David (Wendi) Donachy of Russell; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and by a brother, Charles (June) Hullihen of St. Marys.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Hullihen.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral and committal services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a favorite charity.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2020.
