Betty Fink

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
VFW Post 212
Obituary
Betty Lou Fink, "39" of 215 Beaver Drive, Lewis Run, passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the VFW Post 212. At 3 p.m., a root beer toast will be held.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era on June 5, 2019
