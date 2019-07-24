GREENVILLE, N.C. - Betty Jane Jensen Birtcil Flynn, 88, died Thursday (July 18, 2019) at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

She was born Oct. 1, 1930, to Sigvard "Jack" Jensen and Jamie Jones Jensen in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Betty was an unheralded pioneer of women in the workforce. Beginning as a young mother working on the factory floor, she relied on her strength, determination and work ethic in the early days of computer chips. She succeeded in a male dominated industry at a time when there were few women in the work force. Since there were no role models for her to follow, Betty became one for her daughters, and retired as manager for Silicon sales. She liked to tell stories about selling silicon to Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard when their company was just a shop in a garage in California.

She was also an avid quilter during her years of residence in Naples, Fla., and donated many quilts to the in Tampa.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, H. William Birtcil Jr.; her husband of 19 years, Stanley M. Flynn; and her step-daughter, Vicki Burbank. She is survived by her three daughters, Darnel Grandell (Peter) of West Grove, Pa.; Debora Kirby (Charles) of Pikeville, N.C.; and Dawn Raymond (Richard) of Dallas, Texas; stepchildren, Jerry Flynn of Cocoa, Fla.; Molly Lytle (Bill) of Sand Spring, Okla., and Julie King (Jim) of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Christine, Carrie, Katie, Amy, Brad, Emily, Jamie, Lindsey, Katy, Caroline, Steven, Matt, Michael, Carrie, Michael and Andrew; and 16 great-grandchildren.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no services. There will be a private service at a later date in Bradford, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the in Tampa, FL (12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612) or a charity of one's choosing. Published in The Bradford Era on July 24, 2019