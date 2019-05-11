Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Johnston. View Sign Service Information Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc 646 E State St Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-2200 Visitation 10:00 AM Central Baptist Church 701 W. State St Olean , PA View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Central Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

OLEAN, N.Y. - Betty J. Johnston, of 1617 N. Union St., passed away on Wednesday (May 8, 2019) at her home, following a lengthy illness.

Betty was born on Aug. 7, 1946, in Bradford, Pa., and was a daughter of Clarence Sidney and Shirley June Burrows Stewart. On Oct. 3, 1986, in Bradford, she married her husband of 32 years, Johnnie A. Johnston, who survives.

Betty was a 1964 graduate of Bradford High School. She worked at a couple of jobs before going to work at AG Edwards Investments for about 15 years, retiring due to illness. Betty enjoyed collecting dolls, doing puzzles, and her pets, especially her cats.

Along with her loving husband, Betty is survived by three children, Jacqueline M. (Kelvin) Holloway of Batavia, Ohio, Tracy A. (Kevin) Yeamans of Camby, Ore., and Walter E. (Jackie) Shales of Bolivar; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; 2 siblings, Audrey L. (Roger) Dillon and Clarence L. (Nora) Stewart, both of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews.

Betty was predeceased by her parents and a son, Clifford Edey in August of 2010.

Friends will be received at the Central Baptist Church, 701 W. State St. Olean, on May 18, from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Alan L. Yates, pastor will officiate. Burial will be in the Allegany Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State Street, Olean. Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com. Published in The Bradford Era on May 11, 2019

