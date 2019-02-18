KANE - Betty Lucille Cochran Klaiber, formerly of Kane, died peacefully in Grand Junction, Colo., on Monday (Feb. 11, 2019) at the age of 81 after a brief battle with heart disease.
Betty was born on May 1, 1937, in Gilfoyle, to the late Clayton and Anna Cochran. She was a graduate of Marienville High School in 1955. On July 1, 1961, she married Robert Klaiber, who was killed in an automobile accident in 1980.
Betty and Bob owned and ran Bob's Trading Post and the Mountain Rest Motel for 25 years. After Bob's death, Betty ran the businesses until 1987 when she moved to Oviedo, Fla., where she worked as a custodian for Seminole County School District until retiring to Grand Junction in November 2003.
Betty is survived by her four children, Roberta (Shawn) Cadden of Grand Junction, Brenda (Mark) Wareham of Bradford, Brent (Laurie) Klaiber of Colorado Springs, Col., and Betsy (Allen) Parry of Altonah, Utah; brothers, Donald (Nancy) Cochran of Oveido, Robert (Nancy) Cochran of Apopka, Fla., and Mick (Linda) Cochran of Deltona, Fla.; sisters, Sandy (Pete) Corriveau of Kane and Winifred (Jr.) Gaston of Marienville; 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Deirdre Markert.
Friends and family may attend a funeral service to celebrate Betty's life at 2 p.m. Friday at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc., 151 Greeves Street Kane. Viewing will precede the funeral service from 1 to 2 p.m. Internment will be at St. Callistus Cemetery next to her husband.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090 N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
