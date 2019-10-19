|
KANE - Betty J. Lyle, 95, of 4 Gallup Avenue, Mount Jewett, died late Friday morning (Oct. 18, 2019) at her home.
Born Sept. 22, 1924 in Kane, she was the daughter of Victor R. and Bess M. Watterson Lantz. She had been married to Alfred Holmberg, who died in 1973, then to Wells Lyle, who died in 1999.
Betty had worked at the former Suzanne Shoppe in Kane as a bookkeeper, retiring in 1979. She was a member of the Mount Jewett United Methodist Church, the Mount Jewett American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Order of the Eastern Star in Smethport for over sixty years, where she had also served as Past Matron.
Surviving are two daughters Susan Jefferds and Nadine (Gene) Staiger, both of Mount Jewett; a son, John (Jacque) Holmberg of Erie; a sister, Dot Sluga of Kane; a stepson, Skip (Judy) Lyle and a stepdaughter Karen Lyle, both of Kane. Seven grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 10 step-great-grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her husbands and parents, by her son Kenneth Holmberg, grandson Ian McCloskey, brothers Victor and Carl Lantz and her sister Beaty Cunningham.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. in Kane on Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m., and on Monday at the Mount Jewett United Methodist Church from 1 until 2 p.m., at which time a service will be held there with the Rev. Cindy Duffee, pastor of the Mount Jewett – Hazel Hurst United Methodist Churches, officiating. Interment will follow in Nebo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ian McCloskey Memorial Fund at any Hamlin Bank location; the Mount Jewett Memorial Library, P.O. Box Y, or the Mount Jewett United Methodist Church, Boyd Street, both in Mount Jewett, PA 16740.
