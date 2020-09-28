1/1
Betty Rankin
1935 - 2020
PORT ALLEGANY - Betty Lee Rankin, 85, of Port Allegany, died Friday (Sept. 25, 2020) at her home surrounded by her family
She was born March 13, 1935, in Curtisville, a daughter of William Edward and Ella Mae Eversol Miller.
On Sept. 12, 1952, in Winchester, Va., she married James E. Rankin, who died on March 11, 2020.
Mrs. Rankin attended Curtisville Schools. Mrs. Rankin spent most of her time tending to the needs of her family.
She is survived by three sons, James E. (Susan) Rankin Jr. of Port Allegany, Randy E. (Jill) Rankin of Muncie, Ind., and Robert S. (Lora) Rankin of Port Allegany; one daughter, Kathy M. (William) Niece of Port Allegany; nine grandchildren, Brianne (Marc) Riblet, Travis (Stephanie) Rankin, Matthew (Rebecca) Rankin, Valorie (Alex) McKinney, Jeremy (Andrea) Niece, Danielle (Jerimiah) Frederick, Dean (Courtney) Kelley, Eric Kelley and Jade (Jay) Poor; 19 great-grandchildren; two brothers, William E Miller Jr. and Ronald A Miller; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one great-grandson, Wyatt Rankin;, and one sister Nora Jean Roberts.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 105 Main St., Port Allegany, where funeral and committal services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Garen Smith, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Port Allegany, officiating.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.

Published in The Bradford Era from Sep. 28 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
SEP
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
SEP
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
105 North Main Street
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2621
