Betty L. Swanson, 95, of Bradford, passed away on Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born on Nov. 28, 1924, in Bradford, she was the only daughter of the late Herman and Hulda Norberg Swanson. She graduated from Bradford High School.
Betty attended cosmetology school after high school and was the owner of Betty's Beauty Salon on Mechanic Street for many years.
She was an active member of Emanuel Lutheran Church and loved singing in the choir. When she lived in Emery Towers she would go to the Senior Center and John Williams every day.
Betty is survived by her nieces, Karen (Fred) Hamilton of Naples, Fla., Marsha (Denny) Thomas of Bradford, Debra (Dave) Meyer of Olean, N.Y., Beth Ann (Bill Good) Soble of Bradford; one nephew, Ken (Becky) Swanson of Bradford; and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Kenneth H. Swanson, who passed on Dec. 23, 1988.
Keeping with Betty's wishes, there will be no public services at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date by the family. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Donations can be made in memory of Betty to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 152 Seaward Ave., Bradford, PA 16701.
