KANE - Betty J. Thornton, 94, of 1525 Wetmore Road near Kane, died Friday afternoon (Feb. 15, 2019) at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.

Born Jan. 3, 1925, in Kane, she was the daughter of Wayne and Esther Silvis McClellan. On Dec. 4, 1971 in Kane, she married Donald A. Thornton, who died in 1997.

Betty had owned and operated Quality Cleaners and the Sportsmen's Restaurant, both in Sheffield; then the former Longview Inn restaurant and bar near Kane. She was an Avon representative for over 30 years.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kane, where she taught Sunday school. She had belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star in Kane, and was an avid reader.

Surviving are a son, John W. Grandinetti of Warren; daughters Rose Ann (J. Bruce) Ellis of Mercer, Gay (Matthew) Blau of Crooksville, Ohio and Debra German of Sheffield; grandchildren Marc Grandinetti, Stacey Bailey, Jennifer Ament, Jesse Grandinetti, Krystal Mergner, Elizabeth Ellis, Susan Felege, Rebecca Green, Bryan Blau, Blake Blau and Isabella Blau. Eleven great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death, besides her husband and parents, by siblings Sara Leonard and Wayne and Ted McClellan.

Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. on Tuesday from 12:30 until 2 p.m., at which time a service will be held there with the Revs. Gay E. and Matthew S. Blau officiating. Interment will follow in Gibbs Hill Cemetery in Ludlow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves St., Kane, PA 16735.

