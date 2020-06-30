Betty Troutman
HOUSTON, Texas - Betty Louise Troutman, 78, of Bradford, Pa., passed away on Monday (June 22, 2020) at Kindred Hospital in Houston.
She was born Sept. 8, 1941, in Bradford. She was the daughter of Mildred and Arthur Swanson of Wolf Run, Pa. She was married to Clarence A. Troutman on June 15, 1963. She was a teacher for the Bradford School District for 30 some years and is now retired.
Surviving are two sons, Matthew Troutman of Houston and James Troutman of Raleigh, N.C.; one grandson, James Troutman; two sisters, Martha J. Goble of Winter Park, Fla., and Gloria Eutsler of Hudson, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Swanson and Calvin Swanson; and a sister, Margaret Glenn.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.
