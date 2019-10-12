|
|
KANE - Betty F. Vail, 85, of 101 Petra Lane in Lamont, near Kane, died Thursday morning (Oct. 10, 2019) at Sena Kean Manor in Smethport.
Born Feb. 23, 1934 in James City, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Hazel Chapin Nunn.
On April 6, 1956 in Kane, she married James M. Vail Jr., who survives.
Betty worked at Stackpole in Kane for several years and then devoted her life to being a loving wife and mother. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kane.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Donna Kempf of Lamont and Sally (Jim) Troutman of Mount Jewett; siblings Mary Bradybaugh and Gene Nunn, both of Kane; and grandchildren Ross and Alyssa Kempf and Danelle and Jacob Troutman.
She was preceded in death, besides her parents, by siblings Doris Losey, Gladys Humes, Helen Lanning and Jack and Joseph Nunn.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. on Tuesday from noon until 1 p.m., at which time a service will be held there with the Rev. Calvin Cook, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Tabor Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kane Area Music Boosters, P.O. Box 166, Kane, PA 16735.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2019