RIDGWAY - Betty Lou Wonderly, 84, formerly of 723 Shelvey Summit Road, Kersey, died Friday morning (May 8, 2020) at Elk Haven Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home.



