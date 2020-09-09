Beulah Cook

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. - Beulah "Bea" Clement Cook, 99, of Franklinville, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 1, 2020) at the Pines in Machias.
Bea was born on June 18, 1921, in Franklinville and was the daughter of Harald and Mildred Jewell Clement. On May 19, 1945, she married James T. Cook, who predeceased her on Jan. 21, 1982. She later had a loving companion, Wendell Watkins who predeceased her on Feb. 22, 2013. They spent their winters together in Clearwater, Fla., for 22 years.
Bea was a graduate of Little Valley High School, class of 1940. She attended New Penn Beauty School in 1960 and Antoins Beauty College in 1961. She worked for Curtis Wright Aircraft in Buffalo during World War II. She was employed at Zippo Manufacturing in 1943-1944. She spent 5 years as a layout artist for the Salamanca Penny Saver. She spent the next 21 years as an owner/operator of her beauty salon in her home.
Bea was a member of United Trans Union, the Presbysterian Church, life member of the Eastern Stars and Historical Society, and the Salamanca Rail Museum.
She enjoyed reading and oil painting. She loved to travel and she loved to dance. She was sweet, the kind of sweet, loving mother, grandmother, friend and even acquaintance that just made your heart melt. She truly loved spending time with her family and friends. She lit up a room and put a smile on everyone's face with her witty sense of humor. She was elegant, with style and class. She will be so dearly missed.
Bea is survived by her son, Dennis Cook; two grandchildren, Laurie Cook and Brian Cook; 6 great-grandchildren, Jordynn, Joseph and Luke Harter, Ashley, Zachary, and Alivia Cook; one great-great-grandchild Zayne Mason; nieces and nephews, Paul (Kay) Jewett, Susan (Robert) Lineman, Marcia Case, Donald Bowyer, Tom Clement, Donna (Dave) Slocum, Vonnie Schuyler; and a dear friend, Carolyn McCarthy.
Bea was predeceased by her three sisters, Beverly Jeanne Boyer, Theresa Phillips, and Thelma Wellman; and two brothers, Dale and Don Clement.
At Bea's request there will be no visitation. Family will have a time of remembrance at a later date.
