Born Sept. 21, 1932, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Carl and Margaret Howard Gardner. She attended Bradford High School.

On Nov. 13, 1954, in the First Church of the Nazarene, she married William H. Ayers, who died Jan. 14, 2012.

Bev had been employed at Zippo Manufacturing for more than 40 years.

She was a former member of the Bolivar Drive Baptist Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Debra (Joseph) McAdams of Camarillo, Calif., and Jan (Alan) Bean of Bradford; four grandchildren, Jessica (Tayden) Dalley, Joseph McAdams III, Brett VanGuilder and Ryan (Hanna) VanGuilder; two great-grandchildren, Aspen and Ava; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three sisters, Jeanette L. Patterson, Nadine McAndrew, and Arlene Barrett; and two brothers, Keith and Larry Gardner.

Family will be receiving friends on Sunday, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., and again on Monday, from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time funeral and committal services will be held with the Rev. Ken Duffee, pastor of the Evans United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Clermont Cemetery.

Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Bradford Ecumenical Home, Activities Fund or a .

