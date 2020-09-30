1/1
Beverly Cramer
Beverly J. Cramer, 70, of Cleveland, Tenn., and formerly of Bradford, went to be with Jesus on Sunday (Sept. 20, 2020) at Tennova Healthcare, Cleveland, Tenn.
She was born on May 5, 1950, in Bradford, a daughter of the late Phillip and Luella Kenneson Price.
On Aug.14, 1976, in the former Tuna Valley Methodist Church, she married David E. Cramer who survives.
After moving to Cleveland in 1997 she became a member of the Omega Center International. When their daughter Tracey passed away they began raising their granddaughter Layla; she loved reading her the Bible and praying with her. She also had a loving dog Zoey, which she cared for deeply.
In addition to her husband of 44 years, David Cramer of Cleveland, she is also survived by three sisters, Christy Danias of Bradford, Nancy Price of Bradford and Becky Atkins of Oil City; one adopted sister, Judy Bennett of Bradford; one granddaughter, Layla Carroll of Cleveland; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Tracey L. Cramer, one brother-in-law, Tony Danias Sr. and two nieces, Wendy Jo Danias and Kari Ann Danias.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of her life on from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 3, 2020) at the Grace Lutheran Church Community Life Center, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford.
Local funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.

Published in The Bradford Era from Sep. 30 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-7149
