Service Information Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main St Bradford , PA 16701 (814)-368-6337

Beverly A. Davis, 88, of 8 Wagner Ave., Bradford, a loving mother and grandmother, passed away Monday (June 17, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family.

Born Sept. 16, 1930, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Bernice Taylor Monti. She was a 1949 graduate of Bradford High School.

On Sept. 26, 1951, in Reno, Nev., she married Donald W. Davis Sr., who died Aug. 5, 1996.

Bev was employed at Buttercrust Bakery, and Bradford News.

She was a member and past secretary of the Bradford Women's Bowling Association, and the Thursday Night Ladies League. She was elected into the Bradford Bowling Hall of Fame in 1983. She enjoyed adult coloring, her black labs, Sabbath and Cinder. Her greatest joy was bingo.

Surviving are two daughters, Anita (Neil) Wolcott of Bradford, Cindy (Ron) Jankowski of Olean, N.Y.; two sons, Daniel Davis and Michael Davis, both of Bradford; one daughter-in-law, Becky Davis of Bradford; grandchildren, Mike (Amanda) Tingley, Tom (Gigi) Davis, Mark (Mandi) Davis, Ronnie Jankowski, Shane (Ashley) Rice, Jaime (Craig) Digel, Sarah (Josh) Rounsville, Amanda (Dave) Davis, Shaylene Rice, Reba Davis, and Sarina Quino; 24 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, Ronald W. Davis in 1973, Donald W. Davis Jr. in 2009; one granddaughter Adina Lynn Wolcott in 1988; one great-grandson, Aiden M. Davis in 2015; one sister, Mary Colella in 2003.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, with the Rev. Jay Tennies, pastor of the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, officiating. Committal services and burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.

Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Bradford Junior Bowling Association, in care of Gregg Hoover, 4 Aspen Way, Bradford PA 16701, the SPCA, or a .

