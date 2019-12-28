|
Beverly Ann Pulliam Davis, 81, of Bradford, passed away on Tuesday (Dec. 24, 2019) at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Yale, OK on Sept. 18, 1938, to the late James W. and Madalyn (McGaha) Pullium. On Oct. 31, 1954 in Norris City, IL she married Lloyd B. Davis, who preceded her in death exactly six months to the day of her passing.
Beverly was a loving wife, mother, Gram-Gram, Great Gram-Gram, Great-Great Gram-Gram, sister and friend to those near and dear to her heart. She was a hardworking homemaker and an avid sewer and quilter often sewing costumes, clothes, and quilts for her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends. She enjoyed traveling, taking drives, playing jacks, and word search puzzles. Beverly's cooking was a pleasure to everyone who was fortunate to enjoy it. Her family enjoyed gatherings and holidays at her home with the specially prepared food, including her famous mashed potatoes. Christmas for her grandchildren would consist of gifts stacked as high as the tree was tall. She was a very generous and giving person. She will be greatly missed by all, especially by her Pug, LeRoy.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Ann Moyer (Greg) of Lewis Run; son, Mark A. Davis (Cathi) of Erie; grandchildren, Philip (Ann) Davis of Bradford, Melissa Stratos (Michael) of Mars, Pa., Mary Anne Obermeyer of Bradford, Kyle Davis (Kortney) of Bradford, James Davis (Elaine) of Johnstown, N.Y., Ladi Davis of Johnstown, Darci Corignani (Mike) of Bradford, Ashtin Sirabella (Anthony) of Gibsonia, Mark Davis II of Warren, Elizabeth Davis of Erie, and Evan Davis of Erie; 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Patricia Passmore of Carmi, Ill., and Janice Hoy of Norris City, Ill.; brother in-law, James Davis (Alma) of Oklahoma City, Okla.; sister-in-law, Nellie Essary (Ernest) of Lewisville, Texas; and brother-in-law, Robert Davis (Judy) of Tyron, N.C.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her four sons, Terry Davis, Larry Davis (infant son), James Davis, and Kevin Davis; two sisters-in-law, Linda Field and Ruth Ann Dunbar, as well as three brothers-in-law, Jack Dunbar, Chester Passmore, and Lindell Hoy.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Mascho Funeral Home, 75 Kennedy Street, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Max Simms officiating. Burial will be at McKean Memorial Park Cemetery, Lafayette, PA. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Garr-Davis Funeral Home, Erie, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the S.P.C.A., 80 Glenwood Dr., Bradford, PA 16701. Online condolences may be expressed at garrdavisfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020