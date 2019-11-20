|
Beverly J. "Bev" Hannon, 87, of 172 Jackson Ave., Bradford, passed away Monday (Nov. 18, 2019) at The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Born June 14, 1932, in Reno, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Glenn and Florence Huddleson Williams.
On Oct. 22, 1955, in the St. Bernard Church, she married Matthew Thomas Hannon Jr., who preceded her in death on March 8, 1995.
She was a 1950 graduate of Bradford High School.
She worked at Blaisdell School and was a teacher's aide at Bradford High, and worked at Dipson's Theatre.
She was a member of St. Bernard Church, TOPS where she gave the inspirational message weekly, and an associate member of NARFE.
Surviving are two daughters, Marcia (Brian) Good of Bradford, and Patricia (Pat) Egan of Belvidere, N.J.; one daughter-in-law, Christine Hannon of Bradford; four sons, Michael (Lorraine) Hannon, Robert (Tammie) Hannon, Stephen Hannon, and Timothy Hannon, all of Bradford; one sister, Mary Lou (Jack) Peterson of Horseheads, N.Y.; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, husband, one son, Joseph G. Hannon; one grandson, Bryan Timothy Hannon; one sister Pat Krantz; and two brothers, David Williams and Carl Williams.
Friends may call on Friday (Nov. 22, 2019) from 3 to 5 & 7 to 9 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., where a prayer service will be held on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the Bryan Timothy Hannon Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 110, Bradford PA 16701 or Futures Rehabilitation Center, 1 Futures Way, Bradford, PA 16701.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019